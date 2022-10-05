TMRS commits $180m to Gamut

Institution: Texas Municipal Retirement System

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $35.2 billion

Texas Municipal Retirement system confirmed a commitment of $120 million to Gamut Investment Fund II and a further $60 million via a co-investment vehicle, according to its September board meeting materials.

Founded in 2015, Gamut Capital Management is a mid-market focused private equity firm based in New York City. Gamut Capital Management held its final close of the previous fund in this series, Gamut Investment Fund I, at $1 billion.

TMRS’ recent commitments have tended to focus on funds that invest across North America.

