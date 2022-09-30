The US pension fund backed Greenoaks Capital Partners, Insight Partners and Riverglade Capital.

Name: Texas Municipal Retirement System

HQ: Austin, US

AUM: $35.2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 9.77%

Texas Municipal Retirement System has confirmed $190 million in commitments across four private equity funds, following its September board meeting.

TMRS committed $60 million to Greenoaks Capital Opportunities V, building on its existing relationship with GreenOaks Capital Partners. The pension fund had also invested in Greenoaks Capital Opportunities IV.

TMRS also continued its relations with Insight Partners and Dunes Point Capital, with investments of $30 million to Insight XI Follow-On Fund and an investment of $25 million to Dunes Point Capital Fund III – an additional commitment to this vehicle, as the firm invested $75 million in January – bringing its total commitment to $100 million.

The US pension also backed RiverGlade Capital with $75 million to RiverGlade Capital II, in a new relationship with the GP.

TMRS’ recent commitments have predominantly focused on North American buyout vehicles.

