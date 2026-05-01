PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
TPG: AI shift from defensive to offensive play is ‘positive weapon’ for PE
The firm’s software bet holds as portfolio recorded 20% growth year-on-year, even as AI disruption accelerates.
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The firm’s software bet holds as portfolio recorded 20% growth year-on-year, even as AI disruption accelerates.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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