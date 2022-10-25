Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois
Headquarters: Springfield, US
AUM: $63.63 billion
Allocations to Private Equity: 15.9%
Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois has made commitments of $680 million to private equity across nine funds, a contact at the pension fund confirmed to Private Equity International.
All funds are managed by GPs that have an existing relationship with TRS Illinois. The US-based pension fund committed $200 million to Apollo Investment Fund X, which is Apollo Global Management‘s 10th flagship PE fund. TRS Illinois also made a $50 million commitment each to Scale Venture Partners VIII, True Venture Partners VIII and Insight Opportunities Fund II.
TRSIL also committed $150 million to Vista Equity Partners VIII. Vista Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm, focused on investing in software and technology-enabled businesses.
Other commitments made include:
- $40 million to Longitude Venture Partners V
- $75 million to SKCP Catalyst Fund II
- $50 million to Bessemer Venture Partners XII
- $15 million to Bessemer Forge Fund
TRS Illinois’ recent fund commitments are predominantly focused on venture capital vehicles.
