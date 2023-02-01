TRS Oklahoma commits $235m to Franklin Park in PE push

Name: Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System
Headquarters: Oklahoma City, US
AUM: $20.3 billion
Allocation to alternatives: 17.1%
Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System will commit between $340 million to $375 million to private equity in 2023, to reach its target of 8% within 10 years, according to materials from the public pension’s recent meeting.
The pension plans to commit to four funds managed by US-based asset manager Franklin Park in 2023:
- $30 million to Franklin Park Venture Fund XIV
- $50 million to Franklin Park Venture Capital Opportunity Fund
- $30 million to Franklin Park International Fund XI
- $65 million to Franklin Park Co-Investment Fund VI
TRS Oklahoma is expected to commit an additional $60 million to Franklin Park Co-Investment Fund VI as part of its 2024 private equity plan. A majority of these commitments are focused on North Amercian venture capital funds.
