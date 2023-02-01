TRS Oklahoma commits $235m to Franklin Park in PE push

US pension system will commit capital to four funds managed by Franklin Park in 2023, and at least one more in 2024.

Name: Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Oklahoma City, US

AUM: $20.3 billion

Allocation to alternatives: 17.1%

Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System will commit between $340 million to $375 million to private equity in 2023, to reach its target of 8% within 10 years, according to materials from the public pension’s recent meeting.

The pension plans to commit to four funds managed by US-based asset manager Franklin Park in 2023:

TRS Oklahoma is expected to commit an additional $60 million to Franklin Park Co-Investment Fund VI as part of its 2024 private equity plan. A majority of these commitments are focused on North Amercian venture capital funds.

