Virginia-based Columbia's eighth flagship fund targets growth-stage technology companies across North America and Western Europe.

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois

Headquarters: Springfield, US

AUM: $63.63 billion

Allocations to Private Equity: 15.9%

Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois has confirmed a commitment of $60 million to Columbia Capital Equity Partners VIII, a contact at the pension fund confirmed to Private Equity International.

Founded in 1989, Columbia Capital is a Virginia-based investment firm targeting growth-stage technology companies across North America and Western Europe.

As shown below, TRSIL’s recent fund commitments have predominantly focused on venture capital vehicles investing in the North American region.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.