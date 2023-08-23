The US pension has committed to four funds, a source at the pension has confirmed.

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois

Headquarters: Springfield, US

AUM: $64.06 billion

Allocation to private equity: 15.9%

The Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois has committed $175 million to four funds, a source at the pension has confirmed.

The recent commitments include $100 million to TA Associates XV, $40 million to Foundation Capital XI, $10 million to Foundation Leadership IV and $25 million to 3 Boomerang Capital I.

Foundation Capital and 3 Boomerang Capital are new additions to TRSIL’s list of investment relationships, while TA Associates currently manage $350 million in the System’s assets. Previous commitments to the funds in the series involve $125 million to TA Associates XIV, $95 million to TA Associates XIII and $38.8 million to TA Associates XII.

The Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois is the 42nd largest pension system in the US. The system yields retirement, disability and survivor benefits to teachers, administrators and other licensed public-school personnel employed outside of Chicago.

The institution’s current investment portfolio and list of the previous commitments can be viewed below:

