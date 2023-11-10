TRSIL commits to nine new PE funds

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois
Headquarters: Springfield, US
AUM: $66 billion
Allocation to private equity: 17.1%
The Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois announced commitments that make up its $11.3 billion private equity portfolio in its most recent board meeting.
The new commitments discussed are as follows:
- $200 million to New Mountain Partners VII
- $125 million to Altaris Health Partners Fund VI
- $40 million to Altaris Health Partners VI Co-investment Sidecar
- $100 million to NGP Natural Resources XIII
- €60 million to Bregal Unternehmerkapital IV
- $50 million to Elephant Partners V
- $30 million to FinTech Collective Fund IV
- $100 million to Aurora Equity Partners VII
- $75 million to PSG VI
The funds primarily invest in North America, with Bregal Unternehmerkapital IV and Altaris Health Partners Fund VI having a focus in Western Europe as well. The funds utilise growth equity, buyout and venture capital strategies with a diversified sector focus spanning across TMT, financial services, natural resources, energy/oil & gas, biotech/life science and healthcare.
TRSIL is the 42nd largest pension system in the US. The system yields retirement, disability and survivor benefits to teachers, administrators and other licensed public-school personnel employed outside of Chicago.
The institution’s current investment allocations can be viewed below:
