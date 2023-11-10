TRSIL commits to nine new PE funds

The Illinois pension's private equity commitments were mostly to funds targeting investments in North America.

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois

Headquarters: Springfield, US

AUM: $66 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.1%

The Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois announced commitments that make up its $11.3 billion private equity portfolio in its most recent board meeting.

The new commitments discussed are as follows:

The funds primarily invest in North America, with Bregal Unternehmerkapital IV and Altaris Health Partners Fund VI having a focus in Western Europe as well. The funds utilise growth equity, buyout and venture capital strategies with a diversified sector focus spanning across TMT, financial services, natural resources, energy/oil & gas, biotech/life science and healthcare.

TRSIL is the 42nd largest pension system in the US. The system yields retirement, disability and survivor benefits to teachers, administrators and other licensed public-school personnel employed outside of Chicago.

The institution’s current investment allocations can be viewed below:

