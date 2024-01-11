TRSL backs The Sterling Group

The Baton Rogue-based public pension fund has made a new private equity commitment.

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana

Headquarters: Baton Rouge, US

AUM: $24.99 billion

Allocation to Private equity: 22.7%

Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana has committed $100 million to Sterling Group Partners VI, a contact at the pension fund has confirmed.

The Sterling Group’s latest fund is targeting $2.75 billion after its predecessor closed above its $1.75 billion target on $2.06 billion. The fund will target buyout investments in the North American industrial industry.

As illustrated below, the $24.99 billion US pension fund has a current allocation of 22.7 percent to private equity which is well over its target of 19 percent.

