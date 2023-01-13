TRSL Partners with BC Partners and Genstar Capital

The Baton Rouge pension has backed two private equity vehicles.

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana

Headquarters: Baton Rouge, US

AUM: $23.3 billion

Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana has committed $200 million across two private equity funds, a contact at the pension confirmed.

At the pension’s January board meeting, TRSL announced it will be investing $125 million into BC Partners Credit Special Opportunities Fund III. The fund, which is targeting companies in Europe and North America, is seeking distressed debt returns. Its predecessor closed in December 2021 and exceeded its $750 million target at $1.2 billion.

Also, the pension committed $75 million to Genstar Capital Partners XI, a buyout fund focusing on North America. The fund’s predecessor, Genstar Capital Partners X, raised over $10 billion.

As illustrated below, the Baton Rouge-based pension’s recent private equity commitments have tended to focus on Europe or North America-based vehicles targeting a variety or returns.

