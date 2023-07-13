UK PE and VC fundraising nearly doubled year-on-year in 2022 – BVCA report

Fundraising by UK private equity and venture funds was at its highest over the last three years, at £70.2bn, with almost one-third contributed by North American LPs.

Private equity and venture capital funds in the UK gathered £70.2 billion ($91.7 billion; €82.1 billion) from investors in 2022, the highest fundraising total in the last three years and nearly double the amount raised in 2021, according to the latest industry report from the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.

Buyout fundraising reached £55.2 billion, representing 79 percent of total fundraising for the year, followed by growth at £4.7 billion and venture capital at £3.4 billion.

Among the largest UK-headquartered firms that held final closes last year were Hg, which amassed $11 billion for Saturn 3; and BC Partners, which gathered €6.9 billion for BC European Fund XI.

BVCA Report on Investment Activity 2022 found that pension funds remain the largest institutional investors in UK buyout funds, contributing 33 percent of capital raised, followed by sovereign wealth funds at 15 percent and funds of funds at 9 percent.

Pension funds globally invested £21 billion in UK PE and VC funds in 2022. That compares with UK pension funds, which only invested £2.8 billion, according to the report. This is expected to change by 2030 as a result of the recent proposed reforms laid out in the Mansion House Compact, with some of the UK’s largest defined contribution pension schemes planning to allocate a minimum of 5 percent of total assets to unlisted equities. This is set to unlock financing into areas such as life sciences, biotech, cleantech and fintech by the end of the decade.

By geography, North American investors are the most significant source of capital for UK fund managers, with £20.3 billion invested in 2022. European investors contributed £14 billion, while Asia-Pacific investors and UK investors committed £10.6 billion and £10.2 billion, respectively.

Despite the tough macroeconomic conditions in 2022, PE and VC funds invested £27.5 billion into UK businesses, down 24 percent from the previous year yet higher than the £22.3 billion invested in 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic. Buyout investments reached £18.5 billion across 198 companies, representing more than two-thirds of the aggregate transaction amount in UK companies. Growth investments stood at £5.23 billion and venture capital at £3.37 billion.

Nearly 1,600 UK companies received investment last year, of which nine in 10 were small and medium-sized businesses, the report noted. Investments in communications, computers and electronics made up 36 percent of the total amount invested throughout the year.

UK PE and VC funds recorded 619 partial and full divestments in 2022 worth £6.58 billion. That is slightly lower than the £7.67 billion of exits in 2021.

The most popular exit routes by amount at cost were sales to another PE firm (34 percent), trade sales (32 percent) and repayments of preference shares/loans or mezzanine for both UK-led and UK company divestments (13 percent).