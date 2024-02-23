Ukraine’s Horizon defies odds to hold final close above hard-cap

Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV raised its hard-cap from $250m to $300m last year after existing investors topped up their commitments.

Kyiv-headquartered Horizon Capital has held a final close on its fourth fund, Private Equity International has learned.

The Ukraine-focused private equity firm has raised $350 million for Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV, according to details shared with PEI. Fund IV launched in 2021 with an initial target of $250 million.

Last April, the firm increased its hard-cap to $300 million after a number of existing investors opted to increase their commitments, PEI reported at the time.

At final close, the fund had exceeded its initial target by 40 percent.

Fund IV’s close comes almost two years to the day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite the ongoing war, Horizon’s investment team has continued to operate as usual.

“We’ve never shut down one day since this began,” Lenna Koszarny, founder and chief executive at Horizon, told staff when she visited PEI Group’s London offices in June. “You have [this feeling that] you’re in the centre of a hurricane… The air raid sirens go off, you go into the bomb shelter, you sit there, you wait, you take your computer. It now has wi-fi down there. You take your drink, you sit it out, the all-clear comes off and then you leave. And that’s the way that people are living.”

In a statement, Koszarny dedicated the final close of HCGF IV to Ukraine’s “visionary entrepreneurs”, who she said inspired the firm to contribute its utmost to the country “at this critical time”.

Fund IV backs entrepreneurs in Ukraine and Moldova within high-growth, high-impact technology- and export-orientated sectors, including light manufacturing, food processing, consumer goods and fintech. It is investing to maximise Ukrainian resilience amid the ongoing war, including by supporting growth and job creation and increasing the amount of capital available to SMEs.

The fund has already concluded three tech investments in Ukraine. It will back up to 15 companies with an average ticket size of between $10 million and $30 million, Koszarny told PEI previously.

Fund IV received a $20 million commitment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency in February, marking the first commitment that Horizon Capital has received from Japan for any of its funds.

“This investment aligns with JICA’s mission to finance sustainable development and economic resilience in emerging markets, but also illustrates our staunch support for Ukraine in face of the brutal war led by Russia,” Mikio Hataeda, senior vice-president of JICA, said in a statement.

Other commitments included €25 million from the European Investment Bank, $60 million from the International Finance Corporation, and an undisclosed commitment from the Rockefeller Foundation, according to PEI data.