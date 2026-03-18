PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
UK’s Border to Coast hires lead PM for PE, credit and climate
The local government pension pool, with an asset portfolio set to expand to £110bn, has completed its alternatives leadership team.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The local government pension pool, with an asset portfolio set to expand to £110bn, has completed its alternatives leadership team.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination