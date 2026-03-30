US Labor Department acts to ease litigation fears for DC pensions
The proposal would provide safe harbour to pension fiduciaries who offer alternatives such as private equity in 401(k) and other retirement plans.
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The proposal would provide safe harbour to pension fiduciaries who offer alternatives such as private equity in 401(k) and other retirement plans.
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