NCMM’s Farrer: US mid-market sets sights on expansion

The past two years have seen sustained results across several dimensions of the mid-market. The National Center for the Middle Market surveys 1,000 financial decision makers at mid-sized companies (defined as businesses with annual revenues of $10 million to $1 billion) across the US on a semi-annual basis, and three-quarters of companies say their overall performance has improved from a year ago in the latest findings from June 2023. Economic confidence remains strong, and investment planning is on the up after lagging for several periods.

The Middle Market Indicator measures top-line revenue and employment growth rates for the prior 12 months. After three waves of record year-over-year growth rates, revenue growth (11.8 percent versus 12.2 percent for year-end 2022) and employment growth (10.1 percent versus 11.1 percent in 2022) indicate a slowdown for the mid-market. Compared to historic averages, these are still quite impressive results. For instance, since the launch of the MMI – which includes the pandemic-induced declines of 2020 – the averages for revenue and employment growth are 7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Over the past several years the mid-market has demonstrated a strong, consistent rebound from the pandemic. But investment planning continued to lag as leaders approached the uncertain environment with a sense of caution and conservatism. Historically, seven in 10 companies have planned to re-invest back into the business across various activities – since 2021, that average has consistently been in the mid-fifties.

Investment plans pick up

In this reporting period, there is an uptick in investment plans as 60 percent of respondents tell us they are looking to make investments into their business. The top targets include physical assets like plant and equipment, IT and technology platforms such as Cloud and cybersecurity, and then continuing to add more people. Another signal lies in the expansionary activities undertaken since the summer of 2022 – three out of five companies have introduced a new product or service during the past year, and nearly 40 percent have entered new domestic markets. There is an appetite for growth, but mounting headwinds may prove a challenge.

The lingering threat of inflation remains a real source of concern for the mid-market. More companies are saying inflation is having a negative effect on performance, citing the increase in salaries and wages, higher costs of raw materials and doing business, and continued high fuel charges as some of the primary drivers. Most firms continue to pass increased costs on to customers, in addition to seeking ways to increase efficiency and productivity. Technology has been a critical factor in this effort, but also comes with its own risks.

Inflation/recession, talent shortage and supply chain are the primary risks called out as being most challenging for the mid-market. In addition, areas that are proving most challenging to manage include maintaining revenue levels, maintaining employee engagement and connectivity, and ensuring investment in technology keeps pace with needs. These variables present a complex mix of challenges that need to be managed, often with fewer resources than larger companies. The ability to partner with private equity to provide not only capital but expertise in solving these challenges is one of the keys to sustained mid-market growth.

