Veritas places a final close on its eighth flagship fund

Fund: Veritas Capital Fund VIII

Amount raised: $10.65 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close: October 2022

Predecessor fund: Veritas Capital Fund VII ($6.5 billion)

Veritas Capital has announced the final close of Veritas Capital Fund VIII at $10.65 billion, the institution confirmed in a recent press release.

The fund surpasses its predecessor, Veritas Capital Fund VII, which closed in October 2019 on $6.5 billion. The fund invested in the TMT sector in North America, with a focus on buyout vehicles.

Veritas Capital is a private equity firm investing in companies that provide critical products and services, primarily technology or technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers globally.

Veritas has raised $24.67 billion in aggregate equity commitments for a succession of

eight funds (including Veritas Capital Fund VIII). Each has been run substantially under the same direction.