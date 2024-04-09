Private Equity Professionals

Hong Kong’s VMS loses CIO amid raft of senior departures

The asset manager is in market with its debut artificial intelligence fund and was gearing up to launch a brace of Chinese private equity funds this year.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this