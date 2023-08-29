Institution: Virginia Retirement System

Headquarters: Richmond, US

AUM: $102.5 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18%

Virginia Retirement System has announced new commitments in materials from the pension fund’s latest investment advisory committee meeting.

The public pension made $975 million and €200 million worth of commitments to private equity vehicles. These commitments were made up of $50 million to Lime Rock Resources VI, $300 million to GTCR XIV, $300 million to TA XV, $200 million to NGP Natural Resources XIII, $125 million to LS Power Equity Partners V and €200 million to CVC Capital Partners IX.

The commitments are all in private equity vehicles that invest in the North American region and have either a buyout or growth equity strategy, as shown in the table below. They were made between between 13 April and 23 August.

The $102.5 billion pension fund has a current allocation of 18 percent to private equity which is more than Virginia Retirement Systems target of 16 percent.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments