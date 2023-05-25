US public pension backs two buyout vehicles with $30bn each.

Institution: West Virginia Investment Management Board

Headquarters: Charleston, US

AUM: $23.7 billion

Allocation to private equity: 11.64%

Bitesize: $10-50m

West Virginia Investment Management Board (WVIMB) has comitted $60 million to two buyout funds managed by LS Power Group and Clearhaven Partners, according to the US pension’s recent meeting.

The commitments comprise $30 million each to LS Power Equity Partners V and Clearhaven Fund II.

The $23.7 billion US public pension has an 11.64 percent allocation to private equity.

As illustrated below, WVIMB’s recent round of private equity commitments have tended to focus on US-focused buyout and venture capital vehicles with a diverse sector range.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.