West Virginia Investment Management Board (WVIMB) has comitted $60 million to two buyout funds managed by LS Power Group and Clearhaven Partners, according to the US pension’s recent meeting.
The commitments comprise $30 million each to LS Power Equity Partners V and Clearhaven Fund II.
The $23.7 billion US public pension has an 11.64 percent allocation to private equity.
As illustrated below, WVIMB’s recent round of private equity commitments have tended to focus on US-focused buyout and venture capital vehicles with a diverse sector range.
