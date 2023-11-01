Why impact’s long-term fundraising outlook remains bright

The amount of capital raised by impact-focused funds fell in the first half of this year, but strong underlying appetite means that the lull is likely to be short lived.

After record years in 2021 and 2022, when impact managers accumulated in excess of $72 billion combined, fundraising has now slumped. Just $6.4 billion was amassed by 30 funds in the first six months of 2023, according to data from affiliate title New Private Markets.

There is no question that appetite for impact remains strong, however. Impact and sustainability are the second most in-demand focus areas for LPs, after healthcare, according to Rede Partners’ Liquidity Index for H1 2023.

While fundraising figures for the first half of the year are likely to be revised upwards as additional fund closes from the period are unearthed, it seems clear that impact has not escaped the ferocious headwinds that have been stalling private markets fundraising more broadly. Even some established names in the space, such as TPG Rise, have intimated they may not hit their original targets with some of their latest offerings.

“Anecdotally, we see growing interest in the thematics around impact,” says David Helgerson, head of impact investments at Hamilton Lane, “but that is obviously taking place against the backdrop of a slower fundraising environment for PE overall.”

“There have only been a handful of private markets groups anywhere that have got in and out of the market in six months this year,” adds Kate O’Meara, a managing director at Asante. “And while we are seeing growing interest in impact, it has certainly not been immune from those fundraising dynamics. There has been a steep drop off in impact funds raised this year, compared to 2022, and groups currently in the market are facing tough headwinds in the form of the denominator effect and liquidity pressures.”

The trials of youth

The impact fundraising impasse has been further exacerbated by the fact that a large contingent of the impact manager community is relatively nascent. In a challenging economic environment, emerging managers invariably get hit hardest.

“Many LPs are still strategically underweight to impact, which is a positive when it comes to fundraising,” says Ali Floyd, a managing director and co-lead of Campbell Lutyens’ sustainability practice. “But that is not to say that all impact managers are having an easy time. Far from it. I think most impact GPs are finding it tough out there right now. That is probably because many are relatively young, with a limited track record. That is a tough position to be in, in an environment where LPs are inevitably more risk averse.”

A lack of individual and collective track records is one of the greatest hurdles that impact faces as it seeks to navigate this brutal fundraising market. “Very few impact groups are able to demonstrate exits or offer a real proof of concept, which is why it typically takes longer for impact managers to fundraise,” says O’Meara.

“Given that impact is a relatively new phenomenon and private equity is a long-term asset class, it can be difficult for LPs to benchmark on financial and non-financial returns, although I do think there is a broad recognition now that investors don’t have to trade one for the other.”

Indeed, 74 percent of impact investors are seeking risk-adjusted market-rate returns, according to the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), and most are exceeding or within 2-3 percent of their expectations, says Dean Hand, chief research officer at the GIIN.

These early indications of strong performance mean that impact’s fundraising misfortunes are likely to be temporary, particularly given the overwhelming secular trend towards sustainability and the incorporation of non-financial metrics in asset owners’ underlying investment philosophies.

“A lot of capital has been raised within impact recently and many LPs now want to see how that capital is going to be deployed before they put their hands in their pockets again,” O’Meara explains. “However, demand for impact is unwavering, and I certainly expect fundraising to pick up again in 2024. Even LPs that are overallocated to private equity and looking to sell off substantial parts of their portfolio in order to generate liquidity, are still looking to build or ramp up their impact programmes.”

New money

There has also been a continued expansion in the investor groups with appetite for impact investment, says Helgerson. “We see interest from all types of investors, ranging from pension funds to sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations. Europe is still probably the largest source of impact capital by geography. But interest is also growing in North America and Asia.” He adds that money is moving out of public markets impact and into private markets impact as investors recognise the opportunity for innovation and growth that privately held mission-orientated businesses offer.

The geographical base for impact investment is also widening, says Floyd. “We see a lot of interest in Europe and increasingly in North America. We also see strong interest from Asia-Pacific, and particularly from Japan, Australia and New Zealand, with interest growing in China, as well.”

Floyd adds that it seems to be true that the closer the asset allocator is to the ultimate asset owner, the more interest in impact there is. “For example, in the Netherlands, pensioners sit on the boards of pension funds and are involved in setting investment policies. There is huge interest there because pensioners care about where their money is going. By contrast there is less connectivity in the insurance sector, although insurance companies obviously have a strong interest in net zero and climate change technologies.”

Private wealth is also becoming an increasingly important source of capital for impact managers, says Floyd. “A number of aggregators of private wealth have products dedicated to sustainability and impact, and we can see real interest coming through.”

Meanwhile, Hand says she is seeing growing appetite from corporates to allocate their resources to impact. “US companies alone are sitting on trillions of dollars in cash. It is important for corporates to hold cash, of course, but increasingly companies are also thinking about how to deploy that cash, and impact strategies are featuring heavily in those discussions, as an extension of corporate social responsibility. We are seeing a move away from philanthropy and towards market-rate mechanisms covering fund investments, including cornerstone commitments, and co-investment.”

“There is a good mix of investors allocating to this space,” adds O’Meara, “including impact funds of funds, asset managers, corporate investors, foundations, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds. Even those overallocated to private equity are looking to build their impact programmes.

“We will often sit down with pension funds who say they are not looking at any new relationships outside of impact, with climate and decarbonisation being key themes. In fact, pension funds will frequently be willing to back emerging managers just to allocate to the space, despite the fact they look for established track records and minimum fund sizes in other areas.”

Winners and losers

It is clear then that, despite a dramatic dip in funds raised in the first half of this year, appetite for impact remains robust. The question is, which strategies will continue to attract capital during this temporary hiatus, and which will struggle to gain traction?

Floyd believes there is a trend towards greater specialisation: “There have been changes in what LPs are looking for. A few years ago, the demand was for generalist impact funds as defined broadly within the SDG framework. Now, LPs tend to be looking for specific themes such as climate, healthcare, or agriculture and food. There has definitely been a shift towards a thematic focus.”

While private markets have a long history of increased specialisation over time, for now, at least, it appears that impact is experiencing the same bifurcation that is characterising alternative asset classes everywhere. “In this more volatile environment,” says O’Meara, “we are seeing the same flight to quality – to big name brands rather than smaller niche players – that we are seeing in other areas of the market.

“But that trend won’t last forever. Investors will typically launch their impact strategy with generalist managers before looking to specialise as their portfolio matures and their level of sophistication in the space increases. Appetite for impact is not going away and we fully expect this space to continue to evolve and flourish.”