Investors should be thinking about Indian private markets – UBS

Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on Thursday, Min Lan Tan, head of the Asia-Pacific investment office at UBS Global Wealth Management, told delegates that private investment could take India to the “next level”.

“Because right now what we see is a lot of public infrastructure that has gone in, there’s favourable demographics, the investment rate is much bigger. But the next wave of it, we believe, will be private investment actually coming into India as well and taking it to the next level.”

India’s appeal is being reflected in larger LP appetites, Private Equity International noted last year. San Francisco-based Asia Alternatives, for example, plans to allocate 15-20 percent of its $2 billion Partners VI fund of funds to India, a larger proportion than its predecessor. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, for its part, launched a Mumbai office in 2022 and Korea Investment Corporation is in early discussions to set up a new overseas office, with Mumbai among the locations considered.

“The long and short of it is a lot of private businesses in particular did not go in India before,” Tan added. “Now, we do think that you should be thinking of it as part… of your strategic asset allocation.”

Annual private equity and venture capital deal volumes in India fell to $26.4 billion across 629 deals as of October, on track to finish well below the $47.6 billion invested across 1,364 deals during 2022, according to the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association. This decline comes amid subdued dealmaking in the region and globally.

Nevertheless, India has gained market share in recent years. It accounted for 23 percent of the region’s private equity deal value in 2022, compared with a 17 percent average in the previous five years, according to Bain & Co’s Asia Pacific Private Equity Report 2023. Meanwhile, China’s share dropped from 46 percent to 31 percent in 2022.

“The market is not cheap; it has never been a cheap market,” Tan noted.

The China-to-India narrative has been driven in part by undeniable similarities between their respective economies, albeit at different stages of growth. India is a developing country with an expanding population, young workforce, strong digital infrastructure and a large consumer base.

Tan’s comments followed news that India had overtaken Hong Kong to become the world’s fourth-largest stock market by market cap.

“In 2013 India was actually… a member of the ‘fragile five’,” Tan said. “But now, today, it’s the fastest-growing economy in the world.”