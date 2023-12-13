Why LPs shouldn’t be concerned about retail investors

Private equity firms have been targeting retail investors amid fundraising challenges in the institutional market. This increasing flow of retail capital into private markets has raised concerns over its possible impact on institutional investors.

Retail capital is “sticky and a long source of fees”, according to a partner at an international law firm speaking on an October webinar about retail products. Tapping into the retail market can, therefore, serve as a complementary fundraising strategy for GPs, the partner said.

“There’s an opportunity for permanent capital in this space,” they added. “There are vehicles with indefinite terms that are fundraising continuously, and so there’s this opportunity to continue to drive growth in the fund and to retain those assets over a much longer-term period.”

Cognisant of concerns, the law firm partner reassured participants that, with the right implementation, the growth of the retail market will not come at the expense of institutional LPs.

“[GPs will] be seeking access to a new investor base,” they said, adding that, since retail and institutional investors have distinct needs, the investment products crafted for retail clients should not encroach upon the offerings created for traditional LPs. For example, sponsors might consider offering higher-liquidity options to retail investors, who often prioritise the accessibility of their capital. “This may be a different strategy that may appeal to retail, but not necessarily to their institutional base,” the partner said.

Lack of liquidity

For sponsors considering the launch of retail products, the primary concern should be to ensure their retail clients are fully aware of the illiquid nature of most private market investments, according to Lorna Robertson, head of funds at Connection Capital.

“We just have to be very mindful as the market evolves, because otherwise the regulator will have to step in on a frequent basis. It’s all about transparency,” Robertson said at the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association Summit in October. “We are very conscious that, unless there are extraordinary circumstances where someone needs to get out of an asset, we would say do not invest in alternatives if you need liquidity.”