Investment Allocations

Why New York’s oldest landlord is betting on ‘inefficient spaces’ in APAC PE

From Korean VC to Southeast Asia growth funds, Trinity Church Wall Street is seeking managers on an upwards trajectory as it pushes deeper into PE, according to its managing director for investments.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now