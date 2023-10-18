Share A- A+ 100%

Though semi-liquid products are designed first and foremost with private wealth investors in mind, GPs are hoping their structural nuances will also appeal to their institutional counterparts.

Semi-liquids can potentially offer institutional investors some of the benefits afforded by secondaries funds – a common entry route to the private markets – with even greater liquidity. In an open-ended fund, investors’ money is almost immediately deployed, granting immediate exposure to the asset class without a fundraising process and gradual deployment into portfolio assets.

“If you look at our $43 billion in evergreen AUM today, around 40 percent of that is already from institutional investors,” Christian Wicklein, global co-head of private wealth at Partners Group tells Private Equity International, noting that this capital includes pension funds, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and family offices. “The whole thinking around hitting your target allocation and remaining invested, it’s very relevant for institutional investors as well.

“The big, big benefit is you’re not only invested day one, but you stay invested. Your returns… are compounding over time. You have convenience, you have very solid returns and you have a very diversified exposure.”

Returns for these funds can vary depending on the underlying asset class composition, though many target early to mid-teen returns. Partners Group’s Global Value SICAV managed a total of €7.33 billion as of 31 July and, as of 31 August, had returned 8.6 percent since its 2009 inception, according to its latest factsheet.

Flexibility appeal

Another potential advantage of evergreen products for institutional investors is the ability to raise or decrease their allocation much more quickly than via closed-end funds. Instead of awaiting capital calls or another fundraise, LPs can decide when to invest more capital and eliminate the discrepancy between allocation and real exposure.

“Semi-liquid funds avoid some of the operational complexities of traditional closed-end structures,” says Nick Rosenblatt, wealth management proposition leader at Mercer. “For example, there are no capital calls to be managed and money is put to work almost immediately.”

Some evergreen vehicles offer monthly liquidity rather than quarterly, and often release valuation reports at the same cadence as their redemptions, meaning LPs are also able to gauge their asset exposure with greater frequency.

“In private markets, if you’re allocating 10 percent out of your $100 million… it takes you around five years to [deploy] $6 million maybe,” said Kerrine Koh, managing director for client solutions at Hamilton Lane.

“The problem that they’re really solving, for both individual as well as institutional investors, is that it gets to full deployment right away, because you’re going into an open-ended vehicle – there’s no need to spend 18 months being open and fundraising and then close it and try to deploy, there’s no lag.”

The option for redemptions is also seen as a handy tool for better exposure management. Institutional investors such as pension funds that often have a strict target allocation can, within limits, liquidate holdings in a semi-liquid fund to adjust portfolio exposure, rather than going down the often lengthy and complex secondaries sales route.

Since many US pensions are currently overallocated to private equity as a result of the denominator effect, this flexibility in semi-liquids may prove particularly appealing.

“Defined contribution pensions generally prefer to allocate to open-ended funds because there will be contributions coming in and clients leaving,” says Mercer’s Rosenblatt. “Having a fund that is always open that you can add to and redeem from is easier to manage than a closed-end fund.”

With no fixed term for the fund, evergreen GPs are not forced to sell assets due to limited fund life. Longer holding periods are a rising trend in private markets as managers seek to retain exposure to their best assets rather than sell at a potentially arbitrary date depending on the life span of the fund.

“Semi-liquids offer a number of advantages to institutional investors,” says Michael Ostro, head of Union Bancaire Privée’s private markets group for Asia, “including the removal of the unpredictable re-investment risk present in all close-end funds; the reduced chance of managers being forced to sell as they approach the end of their fund lives; and the typical promise of more frequent valuations, given that units are actually exchanged at these prices.”

Volatility factor

It is important, however, to note that semi-liquid fund managers can be forced to sell underlying assets if they need liquidity to meet redemption requests, or to gate redemptions.

“Semi-liquid funds do have the potential to be more volatile,” says Rosenblatt. “The calculated price used for deals incorporates a fair market value adjustment, which takes into account, to some extent, public markets. History tells us that when something changes that is perceived as being negative for a fund – whether it is the market environment or the fund’s performance – many investors tend to want to leave at the same time, and that is when that promised liquidity may not be there.”

The potential risks associated with these vehicles became apparent last year when Blackstone’s Real Estate Investment Trust received overwhelming requests for redemptions in October and November 2022. The manager had to close redemption gates and triggered a proration mechanism in line with its 5 percent quarterly limit to prevent a fire sale.

Liquidity in semi-liquids is not always guaranteed and, as PEI noted last week, wealth investors should not rely on the ability to redeem their capital. Institutional investors should take a similar view.

“If you think about pension funds that are [using semi-liquids for] de-risking, the trigger for redemption may be changes in interest rates. That can mean that many pension funds are trying to de-risk and make similar asset allocation decisions at the same time,” says Rosenblatt.

While the emergence of semi-liquid funds is a “positive development”, Rosenblatt notes that they are not the only way to seek transparency into underlying assets. Investors who commit to secondaries or co-investment funds just before final close can also potentially “see the commitments that have already been made”.

For semi-liquids to one day swallow as much capital as closed-ended funds may not be impossible. Managers, however, have to ensure transparency and fairness in valuations to gain investors’ trust.

“You want that valuation to be really fair at the time of that investor’s subscription redemption, so that it can be fair to all the investors that are also in the fund. It needs to be done in a consistent way and it needs to be valued by a third-party valuation agent,” says Koh. “I think that is also part of the market development, and this is where we need to gain more investors’ confidence in this asset class.”