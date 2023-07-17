WindRose closes sixth fund

WindRose Health Investors closes its sixth healthcare-focused fund on $1.4 billion in total capital commitments.

Fund: WindRose Health Investors VI

Amount raised: $1.4 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close: June 2023

Predecessor fund: WindRose Health Investors V

WindRose Health Investors has announced the final close of WindRose Health Investors VI on $1.4 billion in total capital commitments.

The fund reportedly closed on its hard-cap and exceeded the size of its $705 million predecessor fund WindRose Health Investors V, the institution said in a recent press release.

WindRose focuses on investments in the healthcare services sector. The firm also aims to invest into companies that improve and enhance efficiency in healthcare.

Fund VI will adopt a strategy focused on investing in companies that provide cost-effective and innovative solutions in the healthcare industry and seek to invest in subsectors that cover these themes.

Legal counsel in the fund formation of WindRose Health Investors VI was reported to be Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP.

Based in New York, WindRose manages approximately $3 billion in investments and targets companies primarily based in North America. A list of the funds in this family can be found in the chart below:

