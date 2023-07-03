Women of Influence in Private Markets: The shape of things to come

In February, PEI Group put out the call for nominations for its annual Women of Influence in Private Markets list. This initiative was first launched in 2021 to highlight the achievements of the many impressive women working across the alternatives landscape, in a bid to help balance the scales in this traditionally male-dominated industry.

There has been a notable uptick in private markets firms’ efforts to improve gender diversity in recent years, but it will take time for these efforts to bear fruit. For now, the scales remain lopsided and there is still much to be done. However, women continue to shape the industry, from developing new strategies and innovative deal structures to pushing for DE&I and ESG progress.

By the time we closed the submissions window for this year’s list at the end of March, we had received over 630 nominations. Competition was fierce and our editorial teams from Infrastructure Investor, Private Equity International, Private Debt Investor, PERE and Venture Capital Journal had to make some tough choices. Based on the many worthy submissions, industry recommendations and our editorial teams’ reporting, just 10 women were selected for each of the categories: infrastructure; private equity; private debt; real estate; venture capital; and cross asset class.

Congratulations to all the professionals featured in this year’s list and hats off to the hundreds of women who were nominated for their ongoing contributions to the industry.