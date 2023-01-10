The objective of the public pension is to increase and vary its investments in private equity.

Name: West Virginia Investment Management Board

West Virginia Investment Management Board HQ: Charleston, US

Charleston, US AUM: $22.9 billion

$22.9 billion Allocation to private equity: 11.91%

West Virginia Investment Management Board (WVIMB) has approved a proposal to raise its objective exposure to private equity and other asset classes, according to their recent board material.

The public pension will increase its private equity allocation by 2 percentage points, which rises from 10 to 12 percent.

WVIMB currently allocates 11.91 percent of its total investment portfolio to private equity, totalling $2.73 billion in capital. Its recent private equity commitments have tended to focus on venture capital and buyout vehicles that have a diverse investment sector across the US.

The other changes in their private markets allocations include an increase of 2 percentage points to real estate and 1 percentage point to private credit.

