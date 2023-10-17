YLE Pension Fund under-allocated to private equity

The pension fund has an appetite for private equity but is currently under allocated by €36.8m.

Name: Finnish Broadcasting Corporation Pension Fund

Headquarters: Helsinki, Finland

AUM: €920 million

Current allocation to private equity: 16%

Finnish Broadcasting Corporation Pension Fund (YLE Pension fund) is under allocated to private equity by 4 percent or €36.8 million. The pension fund’s target allocation is 20 percent and is targeting buyouts and secondaries strategies in North America and Europe, a spokesperson from the pension confirmed with Private Equity International.

Founded in 1926, Finnish Broadcasting Corporation is a media company based in Finland, which administers the pension benefits for YLE employees and is involved in content creation for Finnish television and radio.

The Finnish based pension fund has a bite-size range of $5 million to $20 million; the LP also backs first time funds.

