7 pillars of value creation: Digitalisation

Technology and data are playing an increasingly wide-ranging role in growth initiatives, with AI opening up even more avenues of possibility.

Digitalisation has become one of the most prolific and powerful value-creation levers that a sponsor can apply, irrespective of sector, and firms are ramping up relevant resources as a result. “We have a view that there are no companies today that are not digital enterprises in one way or another,” says Seth Brody, a partner and global head of the operational excellence practice at Apax Partners. Indeed, Apax has invested over $10 million in its own proprietary analytics platform and toolkit as a result.

“Data analysis is a fundamental skill in asset management and a strategic way to create value,” adds Christopher Sand, a managing director on Ardian’s buyout team. “That said, it is still early innings when it comes to harnessing the full potential of data analysis, and we believe that data and digital tools will play an even greater role on a go-forward basis. That’s why we are institutionalising how we deploy data in our business.

“We now have a dedicated data science team that works hand-in-glove with each of our investment activities to collect and analyse data and find new ways to improve performance – from basic blocking and tackling, to implementation, all the way up to cybersecurity for Ardian and our portfolio companies. This allows our investment teams to get a more granular view of a company’s operational performance and helps us find new levers for value creation.”

Far-reaching applications

Digitalisation can be used to enhance the customer proposition, the employee proposition or to promote efficiency and productivity. “We put a lot of effort into the digital transformation of some of our more traditional assets. That can involve making them more customer-centric through personalisation and automation,” says Selim Loukil, a managing director in the portfolio support group at Advent International. “It can also mean measuring, predicting and optimising on a constant basis.”

GPs are also building out expertise within their portfolios. Partners Group, for example, built a team of 80 in-house developers at property management services company Emeria in order to create a bespoke software platform that not only increased efficiency, supported sales and reduced costs, but also resulted in better customer service.

“Digital initiatives at portfolio companies have become an increasingly common and powerful lever to create value. Regardless of the sector or the portfolio company’s tech maturity at the time of our entry, Partners Group will systematically evaluate and implement digital initiatives,” says Chris Mauss, a senior asset class manager at the firm. “The spectrum of such initiatives is large, ranging from very targeted improvement initiatives that focus on particular lines of activity or functions to full digital transformations of an entire business model.”

Lewis Bantin, a partner at mid-market firm ECI Partners, points to the digitalisation of the customer journey at Bionic, a marketplace for SME services, which ECI recently sold to OMERS Private Equity, generating a 4.8x return. “That was an important part of how we accelerated new business growth,” he says.

But Bantin adds that it is the integration of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT tools that dominates digitalisation initiatives right now. For example, ECI’s insurance business Avantia uses AI and machine learning to calculate risk and price home insurance, while outsourced communications business Moneypenny uses ChatGPT to help automate the role of virtual receptionists and remote personal assistants. “The adoption of technology can deliver efficiency, productivity and help drive growth, while helping make jobs less monotonous and more rewarding.”

GrowthCurve Capital, meanwhile, is a firm that has carved out a niche targeting data-rich companies primarily across the technology and information services, healthcare and financial services sectors, and then deploying AI as a route to value creation.

“We focus on needle-moving AI-led value-creation initiatives for each company,” says the firm’s head of data, analytics and machine learning, Sajjad Jaffer, “while simultaneously executing a proprietary mid-market private equity playbook, including investing in sales talent, product expansion, market expansion and M&A roll-ups, among other areas. We have chosen the path of driving profitable growth in our portfolio companies by deploying AI, supported by technology and talent, as the route to scaling these companies while seeking to deliver strong sustainable returns for our LPs.”

Digitalisation already plays a crucial role in value creation and is only going to increase in importance, notes Liam Smith, director of energy infrastructure at Actis: “The availability of asset data and the analytical power has materially improved over the last five years alone, with machine learning, in particular, unlocking opportunities to operate assets in a holistically optimal fashion.”