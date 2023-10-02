7 pillars of value creation: ESG

While ESG is now firmly embedded in private equity’s armoury as a tool for value preservation, its role as a value-creation lever is more nascent.

“ESG can be used to drive top-line growth by appealing to customers looking for more sustainable products,” says PwC value-creation partner Sarah O’Connell. “It can also be used to take cost out, through a reduction in energy consumption or water usage, for example. Finally, it is possible to improve your access to talent based on strong environmental or social credentials. Some private equity houses are very aware of this potential and are genuinely thinking about ESG as a value-creation lever. Most, however, are fairly early on in their ESG journey.”

“Although it is still early days,” adds Selim Loukil, a managing director in the portfolio support group at Advent International, “there are massive opportunities out there, particularly in the consumer and retail sectors where it is possible to extract economic value through environmentally friendly or health-conscious products, where customers are ready to pay a premium. There are also opportunities around energy efficiency in the industrial space, for example. Of course, beyond the value-creation potential, actively pursuing ESG principles is simply the right thing to do.”

Leveraging data

Access to timely, accurate data is critical to leveraging ESG as a value-creation and value-preservation tool. “We have long been focused on ESG data collection and more recently climate and carbon measurement as a risk management tool and a critical issue for many of our LPs,” says Seth Brody, a partner and global head of the operational excellence practice at Apax Partners.

“More recently, we have recognised the potential to deploy our ESG toolkit as a point of differentiation in commercial settings. For example, many of our IT services companies are being asked to include carbon and climate data as part of their responses to new business opportunities. Potential customers are weighing raw price along with carbon intensity in awarding contracts. To this end, it will be more important for all of our B2B businesses to have a solid grasp on their carbon footprint and take their commitment to reducing emissions seriously. Over time, this can and will become a competitive advantage and driver of growth.”

Christopher Sand, a managing director in Ardian’s buyout team, meanwhile cites the example of the firm’s investment in Cérélia, a transatlantic provider of bakery solutions. “Cérélia has focused on positioning its facilities in closer proximity to the end-consumer and local farmers to enable the company to source high-quality, local ingredients while minimising the amount of travel and food product wasted. The firm conducts regular audits on Cérélia’s sustainability and energy targets, and the company is on track to achieve a multi-year plan to reduce greenhouse gases by 50 percent. Lastly, the company is working toward eliminating plastic from its packaging.

“Each of these innovative solutions comes with an economic benefit as well, which supports our belief that enhancing ESG and sustainability metrics can add tremendous value to the company and its investors, to consumers and to society at large.”

Elsewhere, Partners Group has developed proprietary software to make rostering and route planning more efficient at USIC, a provider of utility location services in North America. With worker health and safety a top priority, the focus was on restricting left turns wherever possible to cut the biggest cause of worker accidents. “In turn, this better route planning also increased operational efficiency, reduced costs caused by accidents and ultimately improved profitability levels,” explains Chris Mauss, a senior asset class manager at Partners Group.

Good ESG also opens up new sources of value-accretive capital. “Other components to consider include the green money available to ESG-friendly businesses, as well as the opportunity to take advantage of tax credits,” says Jim Clayton, national co-leader of private equity and national PE advisory leader in the US at BDO.

“Yes, private equity firms want to be good world citizens, but they also see that actual value can be derived from having ESG programmes in place.”