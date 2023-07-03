A decade of change for women in private markets

To mark the 10th anniversary of PEI Group’s Women in Private Markets Summit, we ask three veteran event attendees how the alternatives landscape has evolved over the past 10 years.

When PEI Group launched the Women in Private Equity Forum in 2014, it had a simple aim: to connect like-minded female professionals in an industry where they have historically been underrepresented. The event has since expanded to become the Women in Private Markets Summit, spanning infrastructure, private debt and real estate alongside private equity. Over the years, it has attracted more than 6,000 attendees, including over 250 sponsors and 800 institutional investors.

A look back at the 2014 event gives a snapshot of the issues that were front of mind 10 years ago. Questions around LP-GP relations, incoming regulation and innovative strategies were all topics for discussion, and these themes have maintained their significance over the subsequent decade.

The 2023 summit, to be held in London in November, will explore a number of these subjects through today’s lens, as well as examining more recent developments, such as the democratisation of private markets and the rise of artificial intelligence. Here, three women who have been regular attendees and speakers at the summit, share their perspectives on the past decade, as well as where they think the industry is headed.

Recruiting and promoting female talent

There has been some movement on gender diversity in alternatives over the last decade, although the rate of progress has varied across junior, mid and senior levels



In 2018, four years after the first event was held, women held just 6 percent of senior investment roles in UK private equity and venture firms and their European offices, according to the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association and Level 20’s Diversity and Inclusion Report 2023. While that figure has risen to 11 percent today, there is still a way to go to achieve parity.

Anamica Broetz, a managing director in the private equity sponsor solutions group at Brookfield Asset Management, says that when she joined the PE industry in 2010, it was rare to see women working in investment and finance roles, but that there has been “a very obvious material step change” on that front in the intervening years: “Firms took a very conscious and active look at this dynamic and at how to address it – we are now seeing those efforts bearing fruit.”

Charlotte Brunning, a managing director in the infrastructure and natural resources team at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, says that greater availability of entry-level roles is also making a difference. However, the promotion and retention of female talent has proved a sticking point. “There are a lot of very prominent senior women in the infra space, but one or two levels down, it was always more of a challenge to find women,” says Brunning.

“But that is being addressed and there is more of a focus on retention at the mid to senior level. LPs are also more focused on it as well and I think this really helped to make that shift.”

Dalit Nuttall, founder of fund advisory firm WestValley Capital, adds: “To stop the outpour of talent from our industry, we need to be more imaginative in how we can help women with small children be productive both at work and at home. Stronger sponsorship and mentoring cultures would aid change.”

Secondaries strategies take flight

One major area of interest in more recent years is secondaries, with transaction volumes growing from $49 billion in 2014 to $101 billion in 2022, per Setter Capital data



Investors were finding opportunities in the nascent secondaries market back in 2014 amid the ongoing aftershocks of the global financial crisis, after which “everybody really woke up to the potential of the secondaries market, which broke out of being a small part of the industry to becoming mainstream”, according to Broetz.

Meanwhile, Nuttall says: “GP-led PE secondaries are celebrated by some LPs as fantastic opportunities but are less liked by others who are not as yet geared to take advantage of these situations, either through lack of resources or restrained investment mandates, and have no option but to sell highly prized assets into continuation vehicles.”

She adds that the opportunities and challenges vary by asset class: “Private debt and infra GP- and LP-led secondaries have taken off and become a valuable tool for both risk management and diversification.”

A direct approach

Direct investments have also grown in popularity among some institutions



OTPP’s Brunning says that as more LPs build up their direct functions, she has seen “more like-minded investors who may be long-term holders and not just focused on a five- to 10-year fund and exit opportunities in line with that”.

Opportunities around co-investing have also increased, says Broetz, in line with LPs’ rising interest in direct investments: “There has also been a trend over the last 10 years where several large LPs have been building their internal teams and know-how on how to do certain investments directly. Co-investments are a great way to build up that expertise.”

The changing GP-LP dynamic

As fundraising levels have fluctuated, so too have GP and LP expectations



In the boom years, “it was challenging for LPs to run a fundraising calendar with more than two years’ visibility, because of the regularity of funds being in and returning to the market”, says Broetz.

As capital demands increased for LPs over the decade, Nuttall adds that GPs also became more accommodating, showing “a higher degree of flexibility when agreeing on side letters, supplying transparency and in developing their ESG-specific reporting”.

Spotlight on ESG and impact

Impact investing has been on its own growth trajectory over the last decade



In 2022, the Global Impact Investing Network announced the impact investing market had crossed the $1 trillion AUM threshold. As the space has matured, the conversation around impact and financial performance has also evolved.

Impact was “traditionally considered an area with meagre returns at best”, Nuttall says, but that has changed. “Some asset managers are showing higher returns in their track record for investments into impact-related companies versus equivalent investments that fall outside of impact.”

Meanwhile, ESG policies have become commonplace in private markets, with a particular emphasis on sustainability themes. The growing weight placed on ESG issues can now be seen across manager selection and due diligence, as well as portfolio operations and capital deployment.

Indeed, a quarter of North American LPs say ESG factors have played a major role in their decisions to reject fund commitments, according to Coller Capital’s Global Private Equity Barometer, Winter 2021-2022, and that rises to 33 percent in Asia-Pacific and 56 percent in Europe.

“The last two years have been unbelievable when it comes to ESG, especially since 2020,” says Brunning. As an example of this, she points to a shift in “investors focusing on making midstream investments in 2019 to now being in the situation where some investors say they won’t invest in oil and gas at all”.