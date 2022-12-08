Alaska Permanent commits more than $200m to private equity funds

The US sovereign wealth fund announced commitments to several PE funds in its December 7-8 board meeting.

Institution: Alaska Permanent Fund

Headquarters: Juneau, Alaska

AUM: $76 billion

Allocation to alternatives: 28.9%

The $76 billion dollar Alaska Permanent Fund announced more than $1 billion dollars in commitments following its recent December 7-8 board meeting, including $205 million for private equity funds.

The fund revealed a series of commitments to private equity funds, including two funds under the management of Sentinel Capital Partners, allocating $15 million to Sentinel Junior Capital II and a further $60 million to Sentinel Capital Partners VII.

The fund also allocated $25 million to HIG Middle Market LBO IV, a mid-market buyout fund. In addition, it committed $25 million to Lee Equity Partners Fund IV a diversified buyout fund. Finally, it allocated $25 million to Vista Equity Partners Fund VIII, $15 million towards TCV XII and $40 million to Spectrum Equity X – all TMT focused buyout funds.

