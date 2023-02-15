The US pension fund has committed to eight new vehicles.

Institution: Alaska Permanent Fund

Headquarters: Juneau, US

AUM: $78.7 billion

Allocation to private equity: 19.48%

The Alaska Permanent Fund has approved $186 million in commitments to eight different private equity vehicles, according to materials obtained from its 15 February board meeting.

The pension fund made its largest commitment to Crestline AK Advisory III, coming in at $100 million. The Alaska Permanent Fund has made several previous commitments to other Crestline Vehicles.

Furthermore, the pension fund made two commitments to tech-focused Goodwater Capital, committing $10 million to Goodwater Infinity III and $15 million to Goodwater Capital V. Alaska also committed $15 million to GTCR XIV and $15 million to Incline IV.

Finally, two smaller commitments were made to HV Capital, with $8 million given to HV Capital Fund IX Growth and $8 million to HV Capital Fund IX Ventures.

These commitments come at time when the Alaska Permanent Fund’s allocation to private equity looks increasingly uncertain, with CIO Marcus Frampton suggesting a decrease in allocation in its most recent meeting.

