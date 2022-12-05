AlbaCore closes third credit fund

Fund Name: AlbaCore Partners III
Amount raised: €2.2 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
Predecessor fund: AlbaCore Partners II
AlbaCore Capital Group has held a final close of €2.2 billion for AlbaCore Partners III, according to their recent press release.
The London-based asset manager launched its third flagship credit fund in 2021, with a target size of €2 billion. The fund’s predecessor, AlbaCore Partners II held a final close in 2019, with €1.5 billion in capital raised.
