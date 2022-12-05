AlbaCore closes third credit fund

AlbaCore Capital Group has announced a final close of €2.2bn for AlbaCore Partners III.

Fund Name: AlbaCore Partners III

Amount raised: €2.2 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: AlbaCore Partners II

AlbaCore Capital Group has held a final close of €2.2 billion for AlbaCore Partners III, according to their recent press release.

The London-based asset manager launched its third flagship credit fund in 2021, with a target size of €2 billion. The fund’s predecessor, AlbaCore Partners II held a final close in 2019, with €1.5 billion in capital raised.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the firm’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.