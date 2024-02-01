Ardian: Putting private markets education above all else

This article is sponsored by Ardian

What are the biggest challenges associated with addressing private wealth investors’ specific needs?

We really see two challenges. The first relates to education, because private markets – while not new – are not necessarily well understood by these investors. You need to make sure they understand what they are getting in to, and the best way to do that is by working with the right partners.

The wealth managers that we work with are people we try to get really close to. We have known some of them for more than a decade. We do a lot of work with them both internally and externally, making sure they get the right training for their advisers and helping them with their clients. Innovation is useful in helping us build those relationships and creating engagement – by using teleconferencing tools, for example – but we also have to spend time with people on the ground.

The second challenge is how to expand the market. In any business, your goal has to be expanding the addressable customer base, and that means segmenting the market and understanding what different constituents are looking for. At Ardian, we have launched an ambitious innovation play through the creation of our first evergreen fund dedicated to private investors, which launched in 2023, and the hiring of someone in London who is in charge of innovation full time. It is important that the whole firm is behind that drive – legal, compliance, risk, fund finance, you name it. Everyone has to be in product innovation mode.

We see expansion opportunities at both ends of the addressable market. Everybody talks about doing more with less sophisticated individual investors, for whom liquidity is a focus, but it is also important to differentiate the offering for more sophisticated institutional wealth. It is very hard to attract those clients, and my belief is that private markets are a great way to do it because we have the capacity to customise what we do.

What role do managers need to play when it comes to training advisers?

Training is really important, both for advisers and our own investment teams. First, we are spending time with our wealth management partners on how we can help with training and bringing them the right information. If you want to scale private wealth, you have to work with external wealth advisers and do that as efficiently as possible.

The first stage of training is creating continuity. This allows you to make sure the advisory journey coincides with the investing journey and the reporting journey so the whole process of working with a private fund is as streamlined as possible. We want to make sure the funds are well positioned with the right investors, and then we want to build the right connection with the wealth manager to embed continuity in that relationship.

If you want to achieve scale, you want to make sure that private wealth advisers and investors recognise you as the right partner. If you can align those interests, that is when you can have a successful raise: we have seen that a number of times.

Internally, you need a dedicated private wealth team that fully understands the market, with dedicated marketing resources to properly frame the messages. In the US, we have dedicated fundraisers working with advisers in this space. Additionally, they can support local wealth managers across the country.

What issues have you come across during the process of educating non-professional clients?

There are a number of themes that we see as opportunities and that we want to make sure we address as quickly and effectively as possible. First, we want to make sure our clients’ objectives are in line with the solutions that we offer – that is the most important part of the investment journey. Then, we want to make sure the clients understand and experience the unique characteristics of private assets, particularly as it relates to liquidity and fees, so that there are no surprises. We don’t want to give people so much information that it overwhelms them: we want to ensure the information we share is concise and digestible.

Finally, we want to make sure we adapt our marketing to each client type. Some private clients are extremely sophisticated family offices with financial expertise, so we need to be able to speak to those clients while also being able to address those without that same level of sophistication.

How is the partnership model evolving with wealth managers?

The partnership model has moved on from being about presenting products to being about really co-operating on a fundraise and on the full investment experience. We have talked about training and marketing, but getting the pitch right is really key, as is what happens post-sale. If a client has a bad experience, they are not going to invest any more.

We need to be there all the way through, bringing information about how companies are trading, how that compares with the business plan, what the impact of major market events has been, how we will change things if markets get tough, and so on. That communication is critical to ensuring clients have a great experience of private assets. Sometimes that means bringing macro views, and sometimes it is about very specific insights.

“We have to make sure the end investor sees us and trusts us”

How can funds overcome communication challenges when targeting private investors?

One thing I have found challenging is how we make sure we become a trusted B2B2C player. That means building strong relationships with our wealth management partners, training and educating them, and then making sure that we give them the right exposure to Ardian in order to create proximity. Essentially, we have to make sure the end investor sees us and trusts us.

In any market, if you are working with third parties, you have to think about the kind of people you associate with. We have to make sure Ardian is perceived in a positive light – as a trusted adviser with a long history of being entrepreneurial, investing into local companies in local economies and employing local people. We need to make sure those messages are properly communicated and that we have a voice that is understood in the current environment.

What kind of developments do you expect to see in this space?

We will see firms continuing to invest a lot in education, and we will see innovation in terms of products and creating access to funds. We expect to see different strategies when it comes to B2B or B2C, and that is going to be a differentiator – it is so important people have a discernible profile.

If you want to expand a business, you cannot do it without embracing innovation. It is going to be more about adoption now, in terms of wealth managers realising this is something they need to offer, but we will have to keep innovating.

How do we make sure the Ardian brand name is perceived as a strong and legitimate option for private investors? That is something that is really important to us, so we are working hard to communicate our commitment to private investors.