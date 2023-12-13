Arkansas Teacher Retirement System reveals pacing plan

The Arkansas teacher pension fund is planning $385m commitments for 2024.

Name: Arkansas Teacher Retirement System

Headquarters: Little Rock, US

AUM: $19.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 14.9%

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System has revealed its private equity pacing plan for 2024.

The Arkansas-based pension fund is planning to commit $385 million (for a 12 percent allocation target) towards private equity in 2024.

From that, the fund plans to commit $35 million each to five small or medium buyout, growth, or turnaround funds, mainly based in the US ($175 million total). It will also commit $35 million each ($75 million total) towards two debt/distressed asset funds, with the remaining $135 million being allocated to three Franklin Park funds.

