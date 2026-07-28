PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Asia’s Affinity loses another senior exec
The firm has seen at least nine senior departures since the start of 2023, including four partners in the last 12 months.
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The firm has seen at least nine senior departures since the start of 2023, including four partners in the last 12 months.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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