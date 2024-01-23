Australia’s Future Fund sees nearly $2bn fall in PE exposure

Australia’s Future Fund has seen its private equity holdings shrink by A$2.65 billion ($1.75 billion; €1.6 billion) in a single quarter, according to its latest portfolio update.

The A$211.9 billion sovereign wealth fund’s private equity portfolio fell to A$31.9 billion as of 31 December, marking a 7.7 percent decline from 30 September. Its exposure fell to 15.1 percent from 16.8 percent over the same period.

“The change in the private equity exposure is mostly due to currency and return effects,” chief executive Dr Raphael Arndt said in a Tuesday press conference. “And we did have – we do continue to process – some write-downs through that portfolio that are lagged and come from the performance markets during the earlier part of the year.”

The Australian dollar has fluctuated against the US dollar in the past year, falling from $0.72 in January 2023 to $0.64 in August before a modest recovery to $0.69 at the end of 2023.

This isn’t the first time Future Fund has posted a substantial decline in its private equity exposure, having offloaded a A$6 billion portfolio of private equity assets in the second quarter of 2020, Private Equity International previously reported. Then-head of private equity Alicia Gregory told PEI at the time that the institution’s allocation fluctuates in line with currency changes and that “liquidity is always the important thing to have up your sleeve”. Gregory was promoted to deputy chief investment officer in June 2022.

According to the fund’s 2022-23 Annual Report, venture and growth strategies made up 63 percent of its private equity allocation as of 30 June 2023, while 37 percent was in buyout strategies. Its GP relationships include Advent International, Bain Capital, Trustar Capital and Hellman & Friedman.

In terms of geography, 65 percent of Future Fund’s private equity exposure was in the US and 14 percent in emerging markets. In the 2022-23 financial year, the institution committed about $1.16 billion to private equity, compared with $989 million a year prior, per the report.

Private equity is not the only asset class that saw a drop in exposure, with its alternatives exposure declining 4.3 percent. Public equities in developed markets saw the highest increase, growing from A$32.72 billion to A$37.73 billion. Arndt said the increase was deliberate and not solely driven by returns.

“It’s become more clear that a recession is less and less likely, particularly in the US, which is the dominant market,” he said at the press conference. “The economy remains strong and seems to be withstanding the interest rate increases.”