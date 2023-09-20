Blackstone looks to Japan for private wealth expansion

Japan could be ‘second only to the US', Joan Solotar, Blackstone's global head of private wealth solutions, tells PEI.

Private equity firms are increasing efforts to access Asia-Pacific’s burgeoning pool of private wealth capital. Though Hong Kong and Singapore have traditionally been the most lucrative destinations for managers targeting this segment, Blackstone spies a growing opportunity in Japan.

Blackstone is among the largest raisers of private wealth capital in the world. The firm had aimed to reach $250 billion in private wealth assets under management by 2027, and has already collected $240 billion towards that target, global head of private wealth solutions group Joan Solotar told Private Equity International.

Though Asia’s private wealth community has contributed to that number, the market is yet to reach its full potential, Solotar said. “The region itself is a really important part not just of our business today, but of the prospective growth.

“The most developed [markets] are Hong Kong and Singapore. Japan represents a significant opportunity, and we have presence there – it is very early days but the market could be only second to the US,” she added.

Japan is a “natural progression” given the Blackstone’s well-established investment footprint and presence in the market. The potential opportunity set is also huge: according to Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2022, Japan was the second largest market by high-net-worth individual population in 2021, with about 3.6 million HNWIs, behind only the US with 7.4 million. Data from Statista shows that assets under management in Japan’s wealth management market is projected to reach $6.6 trillion by 2027, from $6.4 trillion this year.

Access to private investments had been rather limited in Japan historically – a dynamic Blackstone is keen to rectify. “There has been limited access to private investments and so the funds that we’re bringing are being welcomed by the biggest banks,” Solotar said.

The process may not be entirely straightforward: “If you look at investors in Japan… there’s an inherent conservatism and a longer-term view when it comes to investing,” said Solotar.

Blackstone isn’t alone in targeting Japan’s private wealth landscape. In 2021, ex-Blackstone managing director Keiko Sydenham launched LUCA, a Tokyo-based fundraising platform offering private banks and wealth managers access to the private markets.

Blackstone’s ambitions in the region will not end with Japan. “Australia [is] even earlier days for us, but represents a big opportunity set,” Solotar said. “Looking further out, India, Korea and Greater China.”

One would be forgiven for assuming that the granularity of Asia makes Solotar’s job more difficult, as GPs will have to navigate through various cultures, regulatory frameworks, languages and marketing tactics to appeal to investors. The reality is, according to Solotar, that lessons learnt from Europe can be applied to the Asian markets.

“We have found that bringing a specialised approach to every country is the right approach to date,” she said. “In Europe you need to be local: if you’re in France, you need to speak French, your marketing materials, your website all need to be in French. There are bespoke wrappers that work better for French investors. The regulations are different for the EU than they are for Switzerland and the cultures are different.”

Educating investors

Private equity’s efforts to access private wealth will rely largely on how well the industry is able to educate this investor base about its idiosyncrasies relative to more liquid, traditional asset classes, as PEI noted in July.

For Blackstone, education begins with wealth advisers, on the understanding that this information will ultimately reach end investors. “Education is paramount, we conduct Blackstone University sessions, which are not product centric but focused on educating about alternatives, the different structures, how advisers utilise alternatives in portfolios,” Solotar said.

Given the current scale and the rapid growth of the private wealth space, it may only be a matter of time until these LPs become of equal import to private equity as their institutional counterparts.

“If you look at some of the most successful, those institutions with track records over time consistently, you’ll see that they’ve had large allocations to private markets,” she said. “Why shouldn’t individuals want to achieve that return within the parameters of what works for them?”

Blackstone has invested heavily to help access private wealth. Speaking to PEI in January, Solotar said the firm had nearly doubled the size of Blackstone’s private wealth team in the space of a year, taking it from 160 professionals in October 2021 to around 300 by November 2022. This expansion covered most global markets, starting in Europe and spreading from there.

Technology will likely prove key for the industry more broadly to unlock this capital at meaningful scale.

“It is not as easy to invest in a private fund. You have to fill things out, and it’s not as easy as it is pressing a button for a stock or bond,” said Solotar. “Until that process becomes more simple, it’s hard to imagine that private investments will be a bigger part of the portfolio than public market instruments.”