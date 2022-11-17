BRS outlines PE pacing plan

The US pension plan released its private equity pacing plan.

Institution: Boston Retirement System

Headquarters: Boston, US

AUM: $5.76 billion

Allocation to alternatives: 28.7%

Boston Retirement System has revealed its private equity pacing plan per its November board meeting materials.

Highlights include:

NEPC recommended committing $80 million to private equity over the next two years (excluding an allocation of $80 million to Hamilton Lane every year).

The recommended commitment amount decreased from $100 million.

The commitment budget is determined by considering existing manager commitments, anticipated commitment calls, adjustments to target allocations and the forecasted net growth rate.

NEPC is the investment consultant for BRS, with more than 400 clients and $1.5 trillion in assets.

