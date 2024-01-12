CalSTRS proposes a widening of asset allocation ranges

The US public pension fund is considering more inbuilt flexibility to their asset allocation.

Institution: California State Teachers’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Sacramento, US

AUM: $317.8 Billion

Allocation to Private equity: 16.5%

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System is considering widening its asset allocation ranges based on recommendations from investment consultant Meketa.

The proposed changes aim to address the evolving liquidity profile of CalSTRS’ portfolio, influenced by increased investments in private markets and the delayed nature of returns from these markets. The adjustments would provide greater flexibility in strategic asset allocation, enhancing liquidity management.

