CalSTRS reveals $1.7bn in PE commitments

The US pension fund has backed 16 different vehicles.

Name: California State Teachers’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Sacramento, United States

AUM: $302.1 billion

Allocation to private equity: 15.34%

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System has revealed $1.7 billion in commitments to new private equity vehicles.

The pension fund revealed commitments to 16 different funds. The largest and most notable of the commitments were given out to ASF IX managed by Ardian, Blackstone Tactical Opportunities IV managed by Blackstone, and HarbourVest Lower Middle Market Fund VII managed by Harbourvest Partners. Each of these funds was allotted $250 million.

Other notable commitments included $150 million to Apax XI, a diversified buyout fund. Furthermore, Blackstone’s co-investment vehicle Project Emerald also received $150 million.

