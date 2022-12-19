CCCERA commits $100m to EQT

The US based pension fund has committed to EQT's latest flagship fund.

Institution: Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: Concord, US

AUM: $10.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 11.31%

Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association has revealed a $100 million commitment to EQT X in their recent meeting materials.

EQT X is focused on mid-to-large market buyout opportunities in the European and American healthcare, TMT and business service sectors. The fund has a target size of €20 billion with a hard-cap of €21.5 billion.

EQT, founded in 1994, is a private equity firm specialising in buyouts, expansion capital and infrastructure investments. The firm is a global investor, focused on Northern and Eastern Europe, Asia and the US. The firm acquires or finances high-quality, market-leading, mid-market companies in industries with strong growth potential.

As shown below, CCCERA’s recent fund commitments have focused on buyout funds.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.