Chinese government publishes highest-level PE regulatory update in a decade

The document includes 62 articles detailing compliance requirements and will relax some restrictions on certain financial products.

The State Council of the People’s Republic of China, the official cabinet of the country, published new regulations on the supervision and administration of private equity investment funds on Sunday.

Taking effect on 1 September, the note includes 62 items detailing compliance requirements for PE fund managers, investment operations and protections for investors. It is the most senior-level document targeting PE investments to be published since the Securities Investment Funds Law, which was passed more than a decade ago in December 2012.

The new guidelines will relax restrictions on certain financial products holding multiple layers of investments. Prior to the current update, PE funds were not allowed to form co-investments funds or project funds when they had already received commitments from a fund of funds manager. This, however, has been scrapped in the new regulation, which says that funds of funds can be exempted from the prohibition.

“Subject to the relevant implementation rules, this may facilitate the PE funds’ fundraising and downstream investments via co-investment funds and project funds,” said Zhen Chen, a partner at Chinese law firm Fangda Partners.

Despite being such a high-level regulatory update, the new rules did not come as a shock to the industry.

The Asset Management Association of China issued the updated measures for registration and filing of private investment funds in February, including new procedures regarding initial public offerings.

“The market had been waiting for this for some time,” Natasha Xie, partner at Chinese law firm JunHe, told Private Equity International. “Previously we only have the [SIFL] and the CSRC administrative matters, and we don’t have a level of administrative regulation of the State Council.”

Chen added: “[The] new registration and filing measures that AMAC released in this past February included some similar principles with detailed implementation rules. Thus, the market has already accepted those new regulatory requirements.”

According to the lawyers PEI has spoken with, the latest publication is mostly reiterating regulations previously listed in the SIFL or the China Securities Regulatory Commission documents. What’s new is the legal power of the rules.

“Now that we have this new regulation passed, it broadens the definition of private funds,” said Chen. “The investments in equity of limited liability companies (ie non-public companies) are explicitly included in the private funds investments section, and that resolves the lack of legal basis for the CSRC and other authorities to regulate PE funds… as private funds.”

The latest document is also seen as part of the Chinese government’s efforts to promote the venture capital industry. It included a dedicated chapter listing four articles covering the asset class.

“Generally, it’s China’s way that they want to strike a balance between market development and financial risk prevention,” said Xie.

As a high-level regulatory publication, implementation rules are yet to be formulated. Xie said the industry should be expecting more detailed guidelines regarding the execution of the rules. “It would probably take months to update all the relevant rules and the implementation rules.”

“In practice, it’s largely based on the requirements by AMAC, but now they sort of give a bit more detailed guidance in writing,” said a fund formation lawyer at an international law firm. “Generally speaking, it’s a good thing. But as all regulations in China [go], sometimes there [is] some ambiguity. It’s not 100 percent clear; it’s subject to further clarification by AMAC or regulators in China.”