COBERS commits to buyout fund

The US pension fund has committed $35m to GenNx360 Capital Partners IV.

Institution: City of Baltimore Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Baltimore, US

AUM: $2.03 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18.9%

The City of Baltimore Employees’ Retirement System has approved a $35 million commitment to GenNx360 Capital Partners IV in May, per recently released meeting materials.

It is not the first GenNx360 Capital Partner fund COBERS has backed, having previously committed $30 million to the predecessor fund.

Founded in 2006, GenNx360 Capital Partners is a New York-based firm that focuses on investments in mid-market companies across the US.

