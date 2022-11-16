CPP announces Q3 PE commitments

The Canadian pension has put more than $1.1 billion into private equity across various strategies.

Name: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

HQ: Toronto, Canada

AUM: C$529 billion ($393 billion; €383 billion)

Allocation to alternatives: 66%

CPP Investments has released a record of its private equity activity in Q3 2022, outlining commitments of more than $1.1 billion to the asset class, according to a press release from the Canadian pension.

A total of $700 million of that was allocated towards two buyout vehicles. A commitment of $400 million was confirmed to CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific VI, with the other $300 million given to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund XII.

CVC Capital Partners is a global alternative asset manager focused on private equity, secondaries and credit. The CVC Asia Pacific fund family is focused on investments in businesses in core consumer and services sectors across Asia.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice focuses on upper mid-market/large value-orientated buyouts and build-ups in North America and Western Europe. Fund XII launched in May 2022 seeking $20 billion in investor capital, with the firm announcing a $10 billion first close in September 2022.

A further $105 million was also allocated between four cleantech/energy transition vehicles:

CPP has also invested $316 million across the following growth equity or venture capital vehicles:

CPP Investments allocates 32 percent of its total investment portfolio to private equity, comprising C$169.3 billion in capital.

