District of Columbia Retirement Board revealed commitments to two private equity funds in its board of trustees meeting.

Name: District of Columbia Retirement Board

Headquarters: Washington DC, United States

AUM: $10.53 billion

Allocation to private equity: 11%

District of Columbia Retirement Board announced private equity commitments totalling $125 million in its May board of trustees meeting.

The DC-based public pension committed $75 million to One Rock Fund IV on 28 March, and $50 million to Ara Fund III on 21 April.

One Rock Capital Partners IV is the fourth flagship buyout fund of One Rock Capital Partners. The fund targets diversified investments in North America and Europe and aims to raise $3.25 billion.

Ara Partners‘ third flagship buyout fund was launched in November 2022, with a target size of $2 billion. The fund focuses on energy, industrials and natural resources sectors in North America, Latin America and Western Europe.

District of Columbia Retirement Board currently allocates 11 percent of its investment portfolio towards private equity. Its policy allocation towards PE is 9 percent.

