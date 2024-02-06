DOWNLOAD: Private equity fund closes reach six-year low

Private equity fundraising fell for the second year in a row, with the number of funds closed almost matching the number seen in 2017.

Click the top right of presentation to view full screen.

Market sources generally agree that 2023 was one of the toughest years on record for private equity fundraising. According to Private Equity International‘s FY 2023 Fundraising Report, this holds true, with the number of funds that held final closes in the past year reaching its lowest level in six years.

In total, 1,757 funds held final closes in 2023, almost matching the 1,750 recorded in 2017. The figure comprises capital raised for closed-end funds and dedicated side vehicles, as well as known separately managed accounts and joint ventures.

Private equity fundraising also fell for the second year in a row. The asset class raised a total of $784.93 billion in 2023, down 4.6 percent from the $822.58 billion raised in 2022 and 9.6 percent from 2021.

A large portion of this total was accounted for mega-funds: the 10 largest fund closes in 2023 collected about $200 billion between them, marking a 21 percent increase on the $165 billion they gathered in 2022. Around 14 percent of 2023’s figure came from the final close of CVC Capital Partners‘ ninth flagship – the largest buyout fund of all time – which closed on €26 billion in July.

Buyout strategies continue to make up the largest proportion of capital raised, at 53 percent. The number of buyout funds to hold a final close increased by 11 percentage points from the previous year.

Secondaries strategies, meanwhile, attracted more attention in 2023 as investors increasingly sought out liquidity options. The strategy saw a similar percentage of fund closes from 2022 to 2023 and witnessed a 7 percentage point increase in total capital raised.

European funds saw the largest uptick in capital raised last year, rising 7 percentage points from 6 percent in 2022 to 13 percent of all capital raised in 2023. Multi-regional vehicles’ share of capital raised increased by 2 percentage points.

While North American funds raised the largest amount of capital in 2023, collecting a total of $339 billion, the regional saw a 5 percentage point drop compared with the previous year. The Asia-Pacific region also saw a drop in capital raised for the second year in a row, going from 14 percent of total fundraising in 2021 to 9 percent in 2022 and 6 percent last year.

As of 22 January 2024, the market is seeking a total of $1.16 trillion across 5,952 funds, marking a 46 percent increase in the number of funds out in the market. According to PEI data, multi-regional funds in market are seeking $435.8 billion in total, 11 percent more than the $392.3 billion recorded as of 20 January 2023.

Download the report as a PDF here and download the data here.