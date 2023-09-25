Institution: European Investment Fund

Headquarters: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

AUM: €4.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18.95%

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is investing €40 million into the European climate tech growth equity Blume Equity as per a recent press release.

This is one of the largest investments EIF has made into a first-time growth-stage fund. EIF joins an investor base that includes AP4 (the Swedish National Pension Plan), Visa Foundation, Impact Engine (a US impact fund of funds programme) and other institutional investors who see the opportunity to invest into the next generation of European climate tech companies.

Blume Equity stands as a prominent growth fund in Europe with a primary focus on climate technology. The firm directs its investments towards companies actively contributing to the shift towards a low-carbon economy and a more environmentally sustainable future.

This investment aligns with EIF’s objective to back high-growth and innovative Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) throughout Europe. It also contributes to their commitment to dedicate a minimum of 25 percent of their efforts to projects related to climate and the environment by 2024.

