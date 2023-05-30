EIF commits €60m to Alpine Space Ventures Fund

The Luxembourg-based investor has committed to Alpine Space Ventures Fund

Institution: European Investment Fund

Headquarters: Luxembourg

AUM: €4.6bn

Allocation to private equity: 18.95%

European Investment Fund (EIF) has approved a commitment of €60 million to Alpine Space Ventures Fund, per a recent press release.

Alpine Space Ventures (ASV) invests into the fast-growing satellite market at the early venture stage. The fund is now closer to reaching its target size of €160 million, which is expected to occur later this year, as ASV’s committed capital exceeded €100 million.

EIF tends to make commitments to private equity funds that use venture capital and growth equity strategies across Europe. Its most recent commitments are illustrated in the table below.

